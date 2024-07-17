Chelsea begins disciplinary action after Fernandez’s involvement in Argentina players’ racist chants

Chelsea has begun disciplinary action after midfielder Enzo Fernandez was involved in a video where members of Argentina’s Copa America-winning squad made racist chants about French players with African heritage. FIFA also said it was also looking into the incident after the French soccer federation pledged to file a complaint with the sport’s world governing body over “racist and discriminatory remarks.” Fernandez said he was “truly sorry” and Chelsea said discriminatory behaviour was “completely unacceptable.” Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 on Sunday at Miami Gardens, Florida. Afterwards a video posted on Fernandez’s Instagram account showed Argentina players chanting about France’s team as they celebrated.

