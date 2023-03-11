Chelsea beats Leicester 3-1 away to ease pressure on Potter

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Chelsea has continued its recent revival under Graham Potter with a 3-1 win at Leicester in the English Premier League, making it three straight wins in all competitions for the London club. Kai Havertz’s fine finish restored the visitors’ lead just before halftime after Patson Daka had equalized, and Mateo Kovacic’s volley added the third for Chelsea in the second half. Chelsea forward Joao Felix hit the post and had a goal ruled out by VAR while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall missed a sitter for the hosts before Leicester’s Wout Faes was sent off late on. After reaching the Champions League quarterfinals by knocking out Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, another win should ease the pressure even further on Potter.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.