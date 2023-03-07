Chelsea beats Dortmund 2-0, advances to Champions League QF

By The Associated Press
Chelsea's Kai Havertz, right, celebrates with teammate Joao Felix after scoring his sides second goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Chelsea FC and Borussia Dortmund at Stamford Bridge, London, Tuesday March 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alastair Grant]

LONDON (AP) — Kai Havertz fired Chelsea into the Champions League quarterfinals to ease the pressure on manager Graham Potter. The Germany international’s twice-taken penalty secured a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea advanced 2-1 on aggregate after having trailed 1-0 from the round-of-16 first leg in Dortmund last month. Raheem Sterling lashed the 2021 European champions ahead on the night in the 43rd minute after collecting a cross from Ben Chilwell. Havertz fired a second-half penalty against post but the spot kick was ordered to be retaken when VAR spotted encroachment in the area. He connected the second time.

