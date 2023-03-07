Chelsea beats Dortmund 2-0, advances to Champions League QF

LONDON (AP) — Kai Havertz fired Chelsea into the Champions League quarterfinals to ease the pressure on manager Graham Potter. The Germany international’s twice-taken penalty secured a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea advanced 2-1 on aggregate after having trailed 1-0 from the round-of-16 first leg in Dortmund last month. Raheem Sterling lashed the 2021 European champions ahead on the night in the 43rd minute after collecting a cross from Ben Chilwell. Havertz fired a second-half penalty against post but the spot kick was ordered to be retaken when VAR spotted encroachment in the area. He connected the second time.

