Chelsea beats Barcelona 1-0 in 1st leg of Women’s Champions League semifinals

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Erin Cuthbert fired Chelsea to a 1-0 win over Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League semifinal first-leg match, handing the defending champions their first home loss in five years. Alexia Putellas missed a glorious chance to equalize when she shot wide right from close range on the last play of the game at Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium to send Emma Hayes’ team back to Stamford Bridge with the advantage. Cuthbert scored in the 40th minute. Barcelona is going for its third title in four years but has work to do in next week’s second-leg match in London. Later, Paris Saint-Germain plays at eight-time champion Lyon.

