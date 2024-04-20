Chelsea beats Barca and Lyon tops PSG in Women’s Champions League semifinal first legs

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Chelsea has beaten Barcelona 1-0 to hand the defending champion a rare home defeat and Lyon has produced a stunning comeback to down Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 in the first leg of the Women’s Champions League semifinals. Striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto put PSG 2-0 up against eight-time champion Lyon on Saturday. But the home side scored three late goals in a six-minute spell through forward Kadidiatou Diani, midfielder Melchie Dumornay and Amel Majri. Chelsea midfielder Erin Cuthbert’s 40th-minute goal inflicted Barcelona’s first home loss in five years. Barcelona star forward Alexia Putellas missed a glorious chance to equalize on the last play of the game.

