Chelsea beats Ajax 3-0 in first leg of Women’s Champions League quarterfinals

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea has beaten Ajax 3-0 away in the first leg of the Women’s Champions League quarterfinals to close in on a second straight appearance in the last four of Europe’s top competition. Lauren James opened the scoring and Sjoeke Nüsken added goals either side of halftime. Chelsea is bidding to win the Champions League for the first time. The second leg is at Stamford Bridge on March 27. The London club is chasing a quadruple of major trophies in coach Emma Hayes’ final season in charge before she takes the helm of the United States’ women’s national team.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.