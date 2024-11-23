Chelsea, Arsenal and Brighton close gap on Premier League leader Liverpool

Wins for Chelsea, Arsenal and Brighton saw them close the gap on Premier League leader Liverpool to six points. Third-place Chelsea beat Leicester 2-1 in the early kickoff and Arsenal, in fourth, won 3-0 against Nottingham Forest. Fifth-place Brighton won 2-0 at Bournemouth to maintain its outstanding start to the season under new coach Fabian Hurzeler. Liverpool doesn’t play until Sunday when it travels to last-place Southampton and its rivals took the chance to keep the pressure on Arne Slot’s team. Four-time defending champion Manchester City plays Tottenham in the late kickoff Saturday and has the opportunity to move to within two points of Liverpool.

