Chelsea and Lyon advance to the Women’s Champions League semifinals

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea and Lyon have advanced to the semifinals of the Women’s Champions League. Chelsea drew 1-1 with Ajax and advanced 4-1 on aggregate. Lyon secured a 4-1 win against Benfica. Delphine Cascarino and Kadidiatou Diani scored two goals each at Groupama Stadium as Lyon advanced 6-2 on aggregate. Lyon is the record eight-time champion of the competition. Chelsea has never won the competition and manager Emma Hayes is hoping to go out on a high by leading Londoners to the trophy. She takes over U.S. women’s national team at the end of the season.

