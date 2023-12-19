Chelsea and Fulham win penalty shootouts to reach English League Cup semifinals

Chelsea’s faltering first season under Mauricio Pochettino could yet be saved by the English League Cup. The London club has reached the semifinals by beating Newcastle 4-2 in a penalty shootout. The game only got that far thanks to a goal by Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk in the second minute of stoppage time that made it 1-1 at Stamford Bridge and took it to penalties. Newcastle was seeking to get to the semifinals for the second straight season while Fulham has reached that stage for the first time in its 144-year history. Fulham beat Everton 7-6 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in regulation time. Second-tier Middlesbrough also advanced.

