Chelsea and Everton survive scares in English League Cup. Newcastle to play Man City in third round

Chelsea and Everton have survived major scares against fourth-tier opponents to advance to the third round of the English League Cup. Ultimately it was Sheffield United on the end of an unlikely upset by losing a penalty shootout 3-2 to third-tier Lincoln for the biggest shock of the second round. Chelsea came from behind to beat Blackpool 2-1 at home with Enzo Fernandez coming on as a substitute to score the winner. Everton needed goals in the 73rd and 88th minutes to complete its comeback in a 2-1 win at Doncaster. Burnley knocked out fellow Premier League team Nottingham Forest.

