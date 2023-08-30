Chelsea and Everton survive scares in English League Cup. Newcastle to play Man City in third round

By STEVE DOUGLAS The Associated Press
Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English League Cup second round soccer match between Chelsea and AFC Wimbledon at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kin Cheung]

Chelsea and Everton have survived major scares against fourth-tier opponents to advance to the third round of the English League Cup. Ultimately it was Sheffield United on the end of an unlikely upset by losing a penalty shootout 3-2 to third-tier Lincoln for the biggest shock of the second round. Chelsea came from behind to beat Blackpool 2-1 at home with Enzo Fernandez coming on as a substitute to score the winner. Everton needed goals in the 73rd and 88th minutes to complete its comeback in a 2-1 win at Doncaster. Burnley knocked out fellow Premier League team Nottingham Forest.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.