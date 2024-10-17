Chef’s kiss: Davante Adams’ arrival means more to cook up for Jets’ offensive game planner

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Davante Adams’ arrival means play caller Todd Downing should be able to cook up even more for the New York Jets’ offense. Downing says having a lot of playmakers on offense is a good problem to have. Adams was acquired from Las Vegas on Tuesday and expects to play Sunday night at Pittsburgh, renewing his on-field connection with Aaron Rodgers. The addition of Adams leaves some uncertainty about the role of Mike Williams who hasn’t been able to build an early season rapport with Rodgers. Downing says Williams is a pro and it’s on him and the staff to find roles for everyone on offense.

