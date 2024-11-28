Cheeks scores 20 as Dayton sends No. 2 UConn down to 3rd straight loss, 85-67

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Enoch Cheeks scored 20 points to lead Dayton to an 85-67 win over No. 2 UConn in the seventh-place game of the Maui Invitational. The Flyers got 18 points from Nate Santos, 16 from Posh Alexander and 15 from Zed Key, who also led the team with nine rebounds. Cheeks shot 8 of 12 from the field including 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Alex Karaban made four of his team’s eight 3-pointers and scored 15 of his team-high 21 points in the first half to lead the Huskies, who lost all three games they played at the tournament.

