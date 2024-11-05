Chaz Lanier scores 18, Jordan Gainey 16 to lead No. 12 Tennessee past Gardner-Webb 80-64

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chaz Lanier scored 18 points and Jordan Gainey had 16 as No. 12 Tennessee beat Gardner-Webb 80-64 in the season opener for both teams. Zakai Zeigler added 13 points and nine assists for the Volunteers, while Jahmai Mashack scored 10. Felix Okpara led the Vols’ rebounding with nine. Darryl Simmons scored 22 points to lead the Bulldogs, and Anthony Selden and Jamaine Mann each had 13. Gardner-Webb outrebounded Tennessee 32-29, with Isaiah Richards leading the way with eight.

