Chawinga scores her 20th goal of the season and Current beat Wave 4-1

Temwa Chawinga scored her league-leading 20th goal of the season and the Kansas City Current defeated the San Diego Wave 4-1 in the National Women’s Soccer League. Chawinga become the first player to score against all of the NWSL’s teams in a single season with her goal in the 57th minute. Taylor Flint scored in the 88th minute and Racing Louisville downed the Portland Thorns 1-0. Abby Dahlkemper scored the lone goal to give Bay FC a 1-0 victory at home over the North Carolina Courage.

