Chawinga scores her 17th to help Current come from behind for a 1-1 draw with Gotham FC

Temwa Chawinga scored her league-leading 17th goal of the season to help the Kansas City Current come from behind for a 1-1 draw with Gotham FC in the National Women’s Soccer League. Gotham (13-4-5) took the lead in the 23rd minute when Yazmeen Ryan scored. Chawinga responded in the 52nd minute, beating her defender at the halfway line and finishing around goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger. Ana Tejada’s goal late in the second half gave the Utah Royals a 1-0 home win against Racing Louisville. Carson Pickett, Angelina and Marta scored as the Orlando Pride won 3-1 against the Houston Dash. Mya Jones and Melanie Barcenas scored and the San Diego Wave downed the Portland Thorns 2-0.

