Chawinga has 2 goals and the KC Current stay unbeaten with 5-2 win over Seattle Reign

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Temwa Chawinga scored a pair of goals and the Kansas City Current remained undefeated with a 5-2 victory over the Seattle Reign on Sunday. The Current (8-0-5) are one of two unbeaten teams in the National Women’s Soccer League, along with the Orlando Pride. Kansas City leads the league with 31 goals. Jordyn Huitema scored both goals for the Reign.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.