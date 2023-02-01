Chavez, Pillar highlight non-roster invitees to Braves camp

ATLANTA (AP) — Pitcher Jesse Chavez and outfielder Kevin Pillar highlight the list of 26 non-roster players who’ve been invited to spring training by the Atlanta Braves. Chavez had been effective as a long reliever out of the Braves’ bullpen the last two seasons. He went 3-3 with a 2.72 ERA in 46 appearances over two stints with the team a year ago. Chavez re-signed a minor-league deal with the Braves in the offseason, giving the team another low-risk option in an already deep bullpen. Pillar is looking to bounce back from a fractured shoulder that sidelined him for much of last season.

