Chavez kicks 29-yard FG in OT to help Idaho beat S. Illinois 20-17, advance to FCS quarters

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Jermaine Jackson returned a punt 86 yards for a touchdown, Ricardo Chavez kicked a 29-yard field goal in overtime and No. 4 seed Idaho beat Southern Illinois 20-17 in the second round of the FCS playoffs. Idaho advances to play No. 5 seed Albany in the quarterfinals. Idaho’s Marcus Harris picked off a pass to end SIU’s drive in OT and Anthony Woods ran for a 16-yard gain on the next play from scrimmage but an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after the play backed up the Vandals to the 24. Woods then had consecutive carries for 6, 5, 0 and 4 yards to set up the winning field goal by Chavez. Ro Elliott ran for touchdowns of 38 and 1 yard for Southern Illinois.

