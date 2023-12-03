Chattanooga women rally past No. 21 Mississippi State, post a 59-53 upset

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Freshman Hannah Kohn drilled a long, wide-open 3-pointer with just over five minutes left in the game to put Chattanooga in front and the Mocs held off No. 21 Mississippi State the rest of the way to post a 59-53 upset. The home court victory was the program’s first over a Top 25 team since 2014, when the Mocs knocked off No. 4 Tennessee. Mississippi State now has lost back-to-back games to unranked opponents after falling to Miami.

