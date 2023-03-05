Chattanooga women defeat Wofford 63-53 for SoCon title

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Raven Thompson scored 19 points, Yaz Wazeerud-Din added 16 points, and second-seeded Chattanooga defeated No. 1 seed Wofford 63-53 on Sunday to win the Southern Conference Tournament for the 19th time. The Mocs will be making their 16th appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Chattanooga trailed 17-9 after one quarter but dominated the next two periods to defeat Wofford for the first time in three matchups this season. Addie Porter scored nine points in the second quarter as Chattanooga roared back to take a 31-29 lead at halftime. Wazeerud-Din hit for nine points in the third and the Mocs rolled into the final period with a 49-36 lead. Helen Matthews had 25 points to lead Wofford.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.