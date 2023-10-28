Chattanooga makes most of early lead, holds off VMI 24-23

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Gino Appleberry had 113 yards rushing, Chase Artopoeus threw for 184 yards with a touchdown, and Chattanooga held off VMI 24-23. Jordan Walker’s interception in the end zone, his fourth pick of the season, stopped one VMI drive in the fourth quarter and a missed extra point following Hunter Rice’s 7-yard touchdown run for VMI left the score at 24-23 with 8:09 left in the game. Rice also had touchdown runs of 4 and 67 yards for the Keydets. He had a career-high 208 yards rushing and his third consecutive 100-yard game.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.