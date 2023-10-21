Chattanooga improves to 5-1 in Southern, rolls past East Tennessee State 34-3

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Gino Appleberry ran for two touchdowns, Chase Artopoeus threw a pair of touchdown passes to Jamoi Mayes and Clayton Crile added a pair of fourth-quarter field goals as Chattanooga rolled past East Tennessee State, 34-3, to earn its fifth Southern Conference victory in six games. The Mocs trail both Furman and Western Carolina in the conference standings, with two conference games remaining _ at VMI next week and at home to face Furman Nov. 4.

