Chattanooga hires Deandre Schrimer as its women’s basketball coach

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Chattanooga has hired Deandra Schirmer as women’s basketball coach. Schirmer led Valdosta State to four straight Division II NCAA Tournament berths and two Gulf South Conference championships in five seasons. The Lady Blazers went 30-3 last season and had a school-record 27-game win streak to earn Schirmer GSC coach of the year honors. She led them to the Elite Eight in 2022 with conference titles in 2021 and this past season.

