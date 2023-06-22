Chastain chasing Trackhouse’s 1st win this season at the team’s home track of Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ty Norris has heard NASCAR fans both cheer and boo Ross Chastain. The president of Trackhouse Racing also wishes NASCAR had 40 drivers just like the man nicknamed the “Melon Man” who races hard chasing wins and titles. Now Trackhouse Racing needs Chastain to start by winning his first race this season. Chastain goes into Sunday’s Ally 400 race at Nashville Superspeedway fourth as the Cup series resumes after its lone week off in the 38-race season. Only 32 points separate the top seven drivers. A win here would mean a bit more with Music City also Trackhouse Racing’s home base.

