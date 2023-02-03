Chasing Kareem: Tracking LeBron James’ pursuit of NBA record

A look at LeBron James’ pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar has held the record since April 5, 1984. At his current rate of 30.1 points per game, with 63 points needed to pass Abdul-Jabbar, it would take James three more games to become the NBA’s scoring leader. For now, that makes the potential record-breaking game Thursday, Feb. 9, when the Lakers play host to Milwaukee.

