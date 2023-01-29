Chasing Kareem: Tracking LeBron James’ pursuit of NBA record

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James tosses powder before the team's NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jae C. Hong]

A look at LeBron James’ pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar has held the record since April 5, 1984. At his current rate of 30.2 points per game, with 117 points needed to pass Abdul-Jabbar, it would take James four more games to become the NBA’s scoring leader. The Lakers say James will not play Monday at Brooklyn. For now, that makes the potential record-breaking game Feb. 7 when the Lakers play host to Oklahoma City.

