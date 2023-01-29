Chasing Kareem: Tracking LeBron James’ pursuit of NBA record

A look at LeBron James’ pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar has held the record since April 5, 1984. At his current rate of 30.2 points per game, with 117 points needed to pass Abdul-Jabbar, it would take James four more games to become the NBA’s scoring leader. The Lakers say James will not play Monday at Brooklyn. For now, that makes the potential record-breaking game Feb. 7 when the Lakers play host to Oklahoma City.

