Chasing Kareem: Tracking LeBron James’ pursuit of NBA record

A look at LeBron James’ pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar has held the record since April 5, 1984. At his current rate of 29.9 points per game, with 158 points needed to pass Abdul-Jabbar, it would take James six more games to become the NBA’s scoring leader. Assuming he does not miss any games, that makes the potential record-breaking game Feb. 7 at home against Oklahoma City.

