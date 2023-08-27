Chasing first LPGA Tour victory, Megan Khang opens 3-shot lead in CPKC Women’s Open

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Megan Khang birdied four of the last five holes for a 4-under 68 and a three-stroke lead Saturday in the CPKC Women’s Open. Seeking her first LPGA Tour victory, Khang rebounded from bogeys on Nos. 10 and 12 with birdies on Nos. 14-16 and 18 — holing a 15-footer on the last. The 25-year-old American had an 11-under 205 total at Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club, the challenging water-side layout with towering trees — and plenty of mosquitoes. While winless on the tour, she has 33 top-10 finishes, career earnings over $5 million and is ranked 27th in the world. Sei Young Kim was second. She had a hole-in-one and eagled a short par 4 in 67.

