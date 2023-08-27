Chasing first LPGA Tour victory, Megan Khang opens 3-shot lead in CPKC Women’s Open

By The Associated Press
Megan Khang hits her tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the CPKC Women’s Open golf tournament Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/DARRYL DYCK]

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Megan Khang birdied four of the last five holes for a 4-under 68 and a three-stroke lead Saturday in the CPKC Women’s Open. Seeking her first LPGA Tour victory, Khang rebounded from bogeys on Nos. 10 and 12 with birdies on Nos. 14-16 and 18 — holing a 15-footer on the last. The 25-year-old American had an 11-under 205 total at Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club, the challenging water-side layout with towering trees — and plenty of mosquitoes. While winless on the tour, she has 33 top-10 finishes, career earnings over $5 million and is ranked 27th in the world. Sei Young Kim was second. She had a hole-in-one and eagled a short par 4 in 67.

