Chasing an improbable win, Afghanistan bats first against South Africa at the Cricket World Cup

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Hashmatullah Shahidi has won the toss and elected to bat first as Afghanistan sets out to inflict an improbably massive win over South Africa in a bid to reach the Cricket World Cup semifinals. South Africa is already assured of a semifinal spot against five-time champion Australia. Afghanistan is still mathematically in the hunt for fourth place. It is on eight points and is two points behind fourth place New Zealand. The bigger concern is the net run-rate difference – New Zealand is plus 0.743 after beating Sri Lanka by five wickets. Afghanistan needs to beat South Africa by 439 runs to surpass New Zealand’s net run-rate.

