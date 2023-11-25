Chase Meyer’s third field goal of second half lifts Tulsa to 29-27 win over East Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Chase Meyer kicked three field goals in the second half, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1 second left, and Tulsa defeated East Carolina 29-27 to finish the season for both teams. The Golden Hurricane trailed 24-21 at halftime, then held ECU to 141 yards, three first downs and three points in the second half. Meyer’s field goals all came after Tulsa drove inside the red zone, hitting from 28, 26 and 37 yards. Kirk Francis completed 21 of 37 passes for Tulsa, with two touchdowns and an interception. Anthony Watkins ran for 106 yards and Kamdyn Benjamin had six receptions for 143 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.