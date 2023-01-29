Chase Hunter, Tyson lead Clemson over Florida State 82-81

By BOB FERRANTE The Associated Press
Florida State guard Darin Green, Jr. and Clemson guard Chase Hunter (1) position themselves for a rebound in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Phil Sears]

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Chase Hunter drove the lane and drew a foul, sinking the free throw, to help No. 24 Clemson escape with an 82-81 win over Florida State on Saturday. Hunter Tyson scored 27 points on 10 of 17 shooting for Clemson, which halted an eight-game road losing streak to Florida State. Matthew Cleveland scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half for Florida State, which made a season-high 13 3-pointers.

