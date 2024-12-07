Chase Hunter scores 18, Ian Schieffelin has double-double to send Clemson to 6th straight win

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Chase Hunter scored 18 points, Ian Schieffelin had 15 points and 12 rebounds and Clemson pulled way late to beat Miami 65-55 in an Atlantic Coast Conference opener on Saturday. Hunter scored 12 second-half points and Schieffelin picked up his fifth double-double this season as the Tigers followed up their 70-66 triumph over No. 4 Kentucky on Tuesday with a victory over the Hurricanes for their sixth straight win. Six-foot-11 Viktor Lakhin scored all 12 of his points in the second half for Clemson. Jalil Bethea scored 12 points to lead the Hurricanes, who lost their sixth straight.

