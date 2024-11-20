Chase for spots in SEC championship game still up for grabs with two games left in regular season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — With two games left in the regular season, No. 15 Texas A&M has a chance to reach the Southeastern Conference title game for the first time since joining the league in 2012. If the Aggies win both of their remaining games against Auburn and No. 3 Texas they’ll be 7-1 in conference play and be guaranteed a shot. But a loss would create more chaos in an already tight race that could end with as many as six teams with a 6-2 record in the first season the league has played without divisions since 1991.

