Chase Elliott vows to continue snowboarding after accident

Chase Elliott says he won’t stop snowboarding or doing other off-track activities he enjoys. In March, a snowboarding accident in Colorado sidelined NASCAR’s most popular driver with a broken leg. Elliott will return this weekend at Martinsville Speedway after missing six Cup races. Josh Berry will be on standby for Elliott at the Virginia short track. The 27-year-old Elliott says he still has screws in his leg near his left knee. His crash raised questions about team owner Rick Hendrick’s recent willingness to allow his drivers to participate in extracurricular activities. NASCAR’s winningest team owner had typically prohibited. Elliott says he considers snowboarding part of his training routine.

