Chase Elliott salvages most popular driver award in worst season of his NASCAR career

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chase Elliott overcame the worst season of his career to maintain his hold on the NASCAR most popular driver award for the sixth consecutive year. Elliott missed seven races this season, failed to make the playoffs and finished a career-worst 17th in the Cup standings. Elliott beat new NASCAR champion Ryan Blaney and Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson in the fan voting for most popular driver. His father, Bill, won the most popular driver award a record 16 times before “Awesome Bill from Dawsonville” removed his name from the ballot.

