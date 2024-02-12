Chase Elliott out to bounce back from worst season of career, insists he wants to be a NASCAR star

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Chase Elliott wants to race cars. Fast cars that he can drive to a second NASCAR championship. The rest of the stuff? The crowds, the commercials, the showcasing his every move on social media? That’s just never going to be part of the job that Elliott finds enjoyable. Elliott has been voted most popular driver by the fans the last six years, even after injury and suspension led to last year being the worst of his career. Elliott opens the season Sunday at the Daytona 500 trying to return to the playoffs after failing to win a race in 2023.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.