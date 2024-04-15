Chase Elliott drives backward after Texas win that could get him going in the right direction again

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Chase Elliott drove backward on the track after an emotional victory that could really get the 2020 Cup champion headed in the right direction again. It was a lot of relief for the 28-year-old driver who is part of NASCAR’s winningest team. It was also a tribute to Alan Kulwicki, who more three decades ago was an old-school driver much like Elliott’s father was. The younger Elliott had gone 42 races over 18 months without a win before winning in double overtime at Texas on Sunday. The 2020 Cup champion then copied Kulwicki’s trademark celebration with a victory lap driving the opposite way.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.