Chase Claypool looking to close Chicago chapter and contribute to Dolphins’ prolific offense

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Chase Claypool says it was natural to be frustrated with the Chicago Bears on a long losing streak. The wide receiver has a new opportunity with the Miami Dolphins, who acquired him in a trade last week. Claypool joins the league’s top-ranked offense. He practiced for the first time with the Dolphins on Wednesday. Claypool told reporters in Chicago he didn’t like how he was being used, and the Bears responded by deactivating and then trading him. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel says he’s “open-minded” about what Claypool can bring to the team, in particular because of his size.

