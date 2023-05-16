Chase Buford leaves Sydney Kings after back-to-back Australian NBL titles

SYDNEY (AP) — Chase Buford is leaving his role as head coach of the Sydney Kings after leading the club to back-to-back titles in Australia’s National Basketball League. The club released a statement Tuesday saying it won’t be taking up its option for Buford to return for a third season because the 34-year-old American can’t commit exclusively to the job. The Kings have supported Buford’s pursuit of a role in the NBA. Kings chairman Paul Smith says “Chase has played a monumental role in the success of the club over the past two seasons.”

