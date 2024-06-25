Chase Briscoe named to replace outgoing Martin Truex Jr. at Joe Gibbs Racing

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Chase Briscoe and Joe Gibbs Racing confirmed that the NASCAR driver will replace the retiring Martin Truex Jr. in the No. 19 Toyota for the 2025 Cup Series season. The annoucement came days after driver Christopher Bell accidentally spoiled the surprise at a press conference. Briscoe is set to become the first driver among the four at Stewart-Haas Racing to land a Cup ride for next season. SHR announced last month it would close its organization at the end of this season. SHR this year fields Cup cars for Briscoe, Josh Berry, Noah Gragson and Ryan Preece. Briscoe is 16th in the Cup points standings after a runner-up finish in Sunday’s race at New Hampshire.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.