Chase Artopoeus helps Chattanooga pull away for 37-5 victory over Wofford

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Chase Artopoeus had a touchdown pass and ran for two third-quarter scores to help Chattanooga beat Wofford 37-5 on Saturday for its fourth straight victory.Artopoeus plunged into the end zone from the 1-yard line to cap an 81-yard drive on the first possession after halftime for Chattanooga (4-3, 3-1 Southern Conference). He scored on a 13-yard run 50 seconds later — two plays after Kobe Joseph intercepted a pass from Pauly Seeley V — to push the Mocs’ advantage to 24-5. Artopoeus had a 2-yard touchdown toss to Jay Gibson early in the second quarter to put the Mocs up 10-3. Wofford (3-4, 1-3) tackled Davis in the end zone for a safety to get within five points at halftime.

