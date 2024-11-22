Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball turns heads as he arrives to game in Scooby-Doo’s ‘The Mystery Machine’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Say what you will about Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball, but you can’t deny the 2022 NBA All-Star has his own unique style. The Hornets point guard turned some heads on Thursday when he pulled up to the Spectrum Center for the team’s game against the Detroit Pistons in a brightly colored Hummer decked out in Scooby-Doo’s “The Mystery Machine” colors. Ball, who is a big dog lover, was promoting the release of his Scooby-Doo x Puma MB.04s, which drop on Nov. 27. He wore them in warmups before the game.

