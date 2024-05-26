Charlotte’s Kahlina posts fifth straight shutout in scoreless duel with Union’s Semmle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte FC goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina finished with five saves for his club-record fifth straight shutout, but Oliver Semmle turned away all four shots he faced for the Philadelphia Union in a scoreless duel. Kahlina has gone 450 minutes without allowing a goal, leading Charlotte (6-5-4) to a 3-0-2 record in its last five matches. The club played the Los Angeles Galaxy to a scoreless tie its last time out. Kahlina has allowed just 13 goals this season and leads the league with seven clean sheets. Semmle, a 26-year-old rookie, made his 10th start and 12th appearance for the Union (4-4-6). He earned his first shutout last week in a 3-0 victory over the New England Revolution.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.