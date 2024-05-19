Charlotte’s Kahlina, Galaxy’s Micovic untouchable in scoreless draw

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina finished with five saves for his fourth clean sheet in a row, but Novak Micovic stopped both shots he faced in his first start of the season for the Los Angeles Galaxy in a scoreless draw. Charlotte (6-5-3) was aiming for its first four-match win streak. The 22-year-old Micovic made two starts and six appearances for the Galaxy (5-2-7) last year in his first season in the league.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.