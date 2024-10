CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Hahsaun Wilson ran for 164 yards and three touchdowns and Charlotte steamrolled East Carolina 55-24 in an American Athletic Association battle. The 49ers scored six touchdowns on the ground while amassing 311 yards on 52 carries.

