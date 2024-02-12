Charlotte removes interim tag from basketball coach Aaron Fearne

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte 49ers have removed the interim tag from basketball coach Aaron Fearne. He had been serving as the interim coach since June 2023. The 49ers are 15-8 overall and 9-2 in their first season in the American Athletic Conference. Their record includes a win over nationally ranked Florida Atlantic. The 49ers allow their opponents the 24th fewest points in the nation. Fearne is the 14th full-time coach in the program’s history.

