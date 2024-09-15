Charlotte rallies from 17 down, holds off Gardner-Webb for a 27-26 win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sean Brown got turned around in the end zone and still managed to pull in a 28-yard pass from Trexler Ivey, then caught a two-point conversion pass to tie the game at 20-20 with just over five minutes to play as Charlotte erased a 17-point third-quarter deficit to beat Gardner-Webb, 27-26. Ivey threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes and Hahsaun Wilson found daylight off his right tackle and raced 39 yards to take the lead with 4:55 left, but the Runnin’ Bulldogs got within a point with 1:55 remaining on a one-yard run by Carson Gresock, but the 49ers defended the two-point conversion attempt to preserve the comeback win.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.