Charlotte Motor Speedway changing its roval course for playoffs to create more passing opportunities

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Motor Speedway plans to reconfigure the 17-turn, 2.28-mile roval course in time for the Oct. 13 playoff race. The move is designed to provide additional passing opportunities for drivers and force a competitive re-think of what it’ll take for teams to conquer the roval, according to track officials. The Bank of America Roval 400 is the final race before the playoff field is trimmed from 12 to eight drivers. Changes include extending the straightaway coming out of Turn 5 and creating a new Turn 6, sending the field toward a much sharper hairpin in Turn 7. A sharper apex in Turn 16 of the final chicane will be created on the front stretch.

