Charlotte holds off Orlando City 2-1 for first win of season

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Enzo Copetti and Kerwin Vargas scored first-half goals and Charlotte FC snapped a three-match skid to open the season with a 2-1 victory over Orlando City. Copetti scored in the 26th minute with a lengthy assist from homegrown defender Jaylin Lindsey to give Charlotte (1-3-0) the lead. Vargas took a pass from Harrison Afful and scored a deflected goal 11 minutes later to make it 2-0. It was the first career goal for Vargas. Martín Ojeda halved the deficit for Orlando City (1-1-2) with a goal in the 57th minute. Duncan McGuire, who scored in his debut with Orlando City last week, had an assist.

