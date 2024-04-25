Charlotte hires Tomekia Reed as women’s coach after highly successful tenure at HBCU Jackson State

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte has announced the hiring of Tomekia Reed as women’s basketball coach after she helped Jackson State win five consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference championships during a highly successful six-year tenure with the Tigers. Reed was named the SWAC’s top coach four times from 2020-24 along with being a three-time national coach of the year for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) at JSU, which won consecutive SWAC Tournament titles in 2021 and ’22 among three overall. Reed is 125-54 lifetime as a head coach including 95-10 in conference play, with three consecutive seasons of 20-plus wins. Charlotte announced her hiring on Thursday.

